The second qualifying session of TT 2024 takes places this evening on the Mountain Course.
Roads begin closing at 4.45pm at Barrule Park in Ramsey, before the rest of the Mountain Road closes at 5pm. The remainder of the course will close at 6pm.
The big bikes are first out tonight at 6.30pm, with the Supertwin and Supersport machines following at 7.20pm.
The sidecars are due to round out the session at 8.10pm.
Tuesday, May 28 schedule
6pm ROADS CLOSE
6.30pm Superbike/Superstock
7.20pm Supersport/Supertwin
8.10pm Sidecars
Roads open no later than 9.30pm.