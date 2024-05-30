The weather disruption to this week’s TT qualifying scheduled means that Friday evening’s contingency session will now be used.
An afternoon session was planned for tomorrow (Friday), but this will now be followed an additional three-hour road closure in the evening.
The Mountain Road will close at 11.15am, with the rest of the course shutting at 12.30pm.
The sidecars will be out on course first at 1pm, followed by the Supersport/Supertwin bikes at 1.45.
The Superbike and Superstock machines round out the afternoon session at 2.45pm.
Roads will reopen no later than 4.30pm, shutting again at 6pm for the evening, with the first bikes scheduled to be off the Grandstand start line at 6.30pm.
Roads are due to re-open no later than 9.30pm.
Schedule: Friday, May 31
11.15am - Barrule Park, Ramsey closes
11.30am - Rest of Mountain Road closes
12.30pm - All remaining roads close
1pm - Sidecars
1.45pm - Supersport/Supertwin
2.45pm - Superbike/Superstock
4.30pm - Roads re-open
6pm - All roads close
6.30pm - Superbike/Superstock
7.30pm - Sidecar