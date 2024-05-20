Isle of Man charity St Christopher’s has received full backing to enhance its annual ‘Streetwise’ programme.
The initiative, which has now been running for 15 years, looks to safeguard children in the island during the week of the Isle of Man TT.
A spokesperson from St Christopher’s said: ‘Each year there is a vast increase in visitors, some 30,000, who help to create a tremendous atmosphere for all to enjoy with additional events across the island.
‘However, this can add to peer pressure for young people, confronting them with risky choices as large crowds of people are enjoying themselves.
‘The aim is to build trust and confidence with young people and to provide support, advice and guidance for those who may find themselves in situations where they feel they need help.’
This year, for the first time, the charity will be supporting the wider community further and have expanded Streetwise to make the scheme available to all young people in the island.
The move has now received the full backing of Manx Care, the Isle of Man Constabulary, the Mayor of Douglas and Douglas City Centre Management.
St Christopher’s will now have a visible base on Douglas Promenade, a safe space for all young people where they can have access to fully vetted, trained and experienced staff who can also liaise with additional agencies to ensure the welfare of those they support.
The Streetwise team will be located in the prom area and be easily identifiable.
Natalie Byron-Teare, Mayor of Douglas, said: ‘Streetwise really is a wonderful initiative which helps and invests in young people when they need it most.
‘The positive impact the scheme has had on children and young people really is clear and, as Mayor of the City of Douglas, I fully endorse the collaborative relationship it has developed between a number of agencies.’
The Streetwise scheme will operate daily from Friday May 31 until Sunday June 9, and will be open from 4pm until 2am every day.
To contact the team directly if you feel at risk or you have reason to believe a young person is in difficulty, you can also text or call 07624 404512.