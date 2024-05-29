The third qualifying session of TT 2024 was brought to a premature end by a red flag late on in the evening.
Wednesday’s session only had about 10 or 15 minutes or so left to run when it was halted after an incident at Bishopscourt involving event newcomers Chris Schofield and passenger Tom Dawkins.
Both were reported as conscious and were airlifted to Noble's Hospital for treatment.
Police have said that the roads open car has left St Ninian’s but the section between Orrisdale Road South and Orrisdale Road North near Kirk Michael will remain shut.
The mountain section of the TT course is also closed.