Merseyside Police has welcomed a significant drop in motorbike thefts in Liverpool during this year’s Isle of Man TT Races.
More than 6,000 motorcyclists passed through Liverpool between May 26 and June 7, many of them staying overnight before boarding ferries to the island.
Of those, just two bikes were reported stolen in the Anfield area, and none from the city centre, compared with 11 thefts during last year’s races.
The success is credited to Operation Needle, a partnership initiative designed to deter theft and reassure bikers.
This year’s operation expanded into Anfield and Kirkdale for the first time and involved Merseyside Police, Liverpool City Council, the Isle of Man Constabulary, Liverpool Ports Police, car park providers, and several other agencies.
Sergeant Craig Winstanley of Merseyside Police said: ‘It is great to see the work of many partner agencies pay off, with another reduction in bike thefts.
‘While it is regrettable two people suffered the anguish of having their motorbikes stolen, significantly less people fell victim than previous years.’
Additional security measures funded by the National Vehicle Crime Reduction Partnership, Motorcycle Action Group Foundation and British Motorcyclists Federation played a major role.
These included CCTV-monitored Safer S1 Pods and heavy-duty chains provided to guests at city centre hotels.
Alongside the reduction in thefts, officers also recovered a stolen car in the Ropewalks area, seized a scooter following a pursuit on Leeds Street, and arrested a suspected drink driver near the Isle of Man Ferry Terminal.
Sgt Winstanley added: ‘From speaking to motorcyclists from both the UK and overseas, they have given us really positive feedback about the security measures we have been able to implement thanks to the additional funding we have received.
‘They were able to enjoy everything Liverpool has to offer without their trip being tainted, and we hope to build on this success for future events.’