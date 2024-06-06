The highest number of ferry passengers has been recorded for the TT this year outside of the 2007 Centenary event.
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company (IOMSPC) has confirmed almost 38,000 passengers will have travelled by ferry to the TT Races this year, making it the largest number of passengers arriving by ferry since comparable records began in 1986, excluding 2007 TT.
During the TT period (May 22nd to June 7th), a huge 37,808 passengers, including 5,488 cars or vans and 13,385 motorbikes, will have travelled to the island on the Manxman or high speed craft Manannan.
By comparison, last year saw 34,071 passengers while five years ago, in 2018, there were 33,799.
That equates to an 11 per cent increase compared to last year and are only surpassed by the passenger figures from the 2007 TT Centenary Event, which saw 47,230 passengers travel to the island on five passenger vessels, three of which were specially chartered for the special anniversary event.
Brian Thomson, IOMSPC managing director, said: ‘We are exceptionally pleased to bring even more racing fans to the island and Manxman’s larger capacity and high-quality facilities has been absolutely vital to these fantastic results.
‘It was Manxman’s inaugural TT service and we have received great feedback from visitors travelling on the flagship vessel. Thanks go to the whole IOMSPC team who have been outstanding working round the clock to ensure customers enjoy their journey with us.”
As well as carrying thousands of passengers, a greater amount of essential freight for the island was carried daily by Ben-my-Chree, with a 15 per cent increase compared to the same TT period last year.
With capacity to accommodate 948 passengers and 52 crew - 300 more than Ben-my-Chree - Manxman is delivering increased capacity for island residents and visitors in the largest, most-modern and well-equipped vessel the island has ever had.
In what has sometimes been a turbulent time for the Steam Packet since the Manxman came into service, the latest positive passenger figures follows further good news after IOMSPC vessel the Manxman won a prestigious industry award.
The ferry firm’s flagship vessel was recognised as the ‘best and most innovative’ vessel of its kind at the 2024 Shippax Awards last month. Shippax is widely regarded as the world’s premier ferry information service, providing a platform for industry news, statistics and best practice.
Manxman won the ‘Shippax Ro-Pax Award 2024’ after judges declared it to be the best and most innovative Ro-Pax (roll-on/roll off freight and passenger ferry) vessel in its class in the world for 2024.