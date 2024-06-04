Race day three at this year’s TT failed to really get going as rain early on ultimately scuppered Tuesday’s planned schedule.
Heavy and persistent showers in the morning forced organisers to delay proceedings eight hours, with roads around the Mountain Course eventually closing at 6pm rather than the planned 10am.
A solo warm-up lap and sidecar shakedown ahead of Wednesday’s second three-wheeled action of the week went off as planned shortly after 6.30pm, however, it was when the leading riders came back to the Grandstand after the latter that it became clear there would be no racing.
A number of riders including Michael Rutter, Davey Todd and Peter Hickman said that conditions were right on the edge of suitability to race with damp patches remaining in several places around the 37 and three quarter miles despite the by then sunny weather.
Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson heeded their words and promptly called off the session, forcing the postponement of first Supertwin race of the week.
The day’s planned Superstock race had already been called off because of the delay.
After a bright start, rain is forecast for late afternoon/early evening on Wednesday to add further to Thompson et al’s headache.