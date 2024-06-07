TT organisers will try and squeeze in three races and two parade laps on Saturday after postponements on Thursday and Friday.
The Supersport Race Two, the Supertwin Race Two and the Senior have all been shortened to try and fit them into the final planned day of racing at the festival.
The second Superstock race of the week has, however, been cancelled completely.
A statement from organisers said: ‘Having considered a range of operational issues, including rider and team workload and post-race parc ferme requirements, the Superstock TT Race Two has been cancelled.
‘The three races now scheduled will be the Supersport TT Race Two, Supertwin TT Race Two and the Senior TT.
‘To allow riders and teams adequate time in between each race to recover and prepare, more time has been scheduled into the programme with the inclusion of the Rutter Legacy Lap and BMW Classic 85th Anniversary demonstration taking place during this additional time.’
Updated schedule: Saturday, June 8
9am Mountain road closes
10am Remainder of course closes
10.30am Supersport Race Two (two laps)
12pm Rutter Legacy Lap
1.30pm Supertwin Race Two (two laps)
3pm BMW Classic 85th Anniversary
4.15pm Senior TT (four laps)
Roads open no later than 9.30pm.