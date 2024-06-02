A walker and driver have been arrested in two seperate incidents on the closed Isle of Man TT course.
Both happened at undisclosed points in the course earlier this afternoon (Sunday).
In one, a man was arrested for venturing onto a road shut due to the Isle of Man TT.
In another, a motorist was spotted and arrested for driving onto a closed road.
Various roads across the Isle of Man are shut for the TT races in the interests of public safety.
Police have been left frustrated by the incidents, which happened despite numerous warnings urging the public not to venture out onto closed roads.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘Despite our clear warnings this morning, in the last 45 minutes we have arrested two people in two separate incidents for being on closed roads.
‘One was a male walking on a CLOSED ROAD and the other a vehicle being driven on a CLOSED ROAD.
‘Both were at different locations but the same clear result: ARRESTED.’