Can’t decide where to watch the final races of the Isle of Man TT 2024?
Who knows the Mountain Course better than Milky Quayle.
As the TT’s current rider liaison officer, alongside Johnny Barton, Milky is busy throughout the year preparing the fresh crop of newcomers ahead of their first time racing around the Mountain Course.
But he does have a lot of other hats, and you probably will see him running around the Grandstand doing all sorts to ensure the event runs smoothly.
We wanted to know where his top five spots were on the TT Course, and he delivered. They perhaps might not be where you’d expect.