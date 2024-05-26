A cloudy start, possibly with some outbreaks of rain or drizzle at first, but these should soon clear away to leave the rest of the day dry with sunny spells developing.
Moderate to fresh westerly winds will back southwest and ease during the afternoon, with a top temperature of 14°C.
Cloudy with outbreaks of rain arriving Tuesday morning, tending to clear around the middle of the day with sunny intervals developing in the afternoon.
Temperatures up to 15°C in a moderate southerly wind.
Forecast supplied by the Met Office at Ronaldsway.