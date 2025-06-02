Davey Todd claimed his third TT win on Monday afternoon after a dramatic victory over Michael Dunlop.
Only 1.296 second separated the pair after four hard laps of racing round the Mountain Course.
Todd led from the first timing point at Glen Helen in the contest that was reduced to four laps after being rescheduled from Sunday.
A slow pit stop by the 8TEN Racing man midway through the race reduced his lead to only 0.269s, but the Yorkshireman hit back with a final lap of 135.327mph to complete a triple crown of big bikes wins having won both the Superstock and Senior races last year.
Dean Harrison continued his remarkable run of podiums in the event, to bring the Honda Racing Fireblade home in third, 43.519 seconds down on Dunlop.
A delighted Todd said after the race: ‘I’m over the moon. It feels so sweet to have done it with our own team - the boys have all done fantastic and I must thank everyone who has helped create this team.
‘I have to admit I was more nervous than I’ve ever been before heading into the race because of the conditions and the oil spills, but I knew the bike had good pace.’
Dunlop admitted to Radio TT’s Chris Kinley he’d had problems with the bike tyre of his similar BMW which had caused it to spin as it deteriorated. He’d also lost a bit of time passing Dean Harrison on the road on the final lap.
He added: ‘We’ve struggled a bit with set-up all week, but I felt good. I knew though the tyre wasn’t great so I couldn’t really push it any more.’
Laxey resident Dean Harrison also said he’d had problems with his bike: ‘I struggled with stability and it pulling wheelies - it’s definitely something we need to improve going forward.
‘I feel like I'm riding well, I just need to up things to the next level.’
Behind the podium places, there was a jostle for the rest of the top-10 places.
Onchan’s Nathan Harrison bagged his best ever lap round the Mountain Course of 131.046mph to finish a comfortable fourth on the H&H Motorcycles Honda.
He said the hour and a quarter delay to the race starting had worked in his favour: ‘My stomach was like a washing machine this morning. I felt a bit of pressure after a good qualifying week, but the delay really helped settle me down.
‘I can’t complain with fourth place against the best road racers in the world - I’m made up!
He was 16.653 seconds ahead of Kawasaki-mounted Davo Johnson, with James Hillier sixth on the Muc-off Racing Honda he only secured a ride on a few weeks ago.
Seventh was John McGuinness on what was his 112th TT start, while Josh Brookes was eighth 5.705 seconds ahead of Santon Mikey Evans.
Paul Jordan completed the top 10.
Evans’s fellow Manxies Marcus Simpson and Jamie Cringle were 16th and 17th the latter in his debut race for Michael Rutter’s Bathams team.
Conor Cummins was an early retirement in the pits at the end of lap one. James Hind and Dominic Herbertson, Ian Hutchinson and Michael Browne were also in the mix for top 10 finishes until they were hit with mechanical issues.
Newcomer Mitch Rees slip off at Ramsey Hairpin, but was reported okay by race control.