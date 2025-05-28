Drivers using the TT Course this morning (Wednesday, May 28) are being urged to take extra care, as roadworks are taking place in two locations.
The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) has confirmed that temporary traffic lights are in operation at Appledene in German, on the main A1 Peel to Douglas road.
The lights have been put in place to allow for minor carriageway repairs to be carried out safely.
Once this work is complete, the highways team will move to Churchtown in Lezayre, where similar repairs will be carried out on the A3 Ramsey to Castletown road, opposite the Churchtown Loop.
These works will also be controlled by temporary traffic lights.
Motorists are asked to slow down when approaching the works and to allow extra time for their journeys.
The Mountain Road is due to close from 4.45pm, with the remainder of the course shutting at 6pm.
After last night’s changes to the schedule, the superbike and superstock classes will be the first to take to the course this evening, setting off from Glencrutchery Road at 6.30pm.