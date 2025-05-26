The poor weather that has dogged this year’s TT continued into Saturday morning, causing a delay to the day’s scheduled.
Roads around the Mountain Course were meant to close this morning, but some persistent low cloud and drizzle has pushed that back to 1pm.
The first bikes are due on course at 1.30pm for the first of two qualifying sessions planned for this afternoon for all classes.
Revised schedule: Saturday, May 31
11.45am Mountain Road closes
1pm Rest of the course closes
1.30pm Superbike/Superstock session
2.20pm Sidecars
3pm Supersport/Supertwin session
3.45pm Superbike/Superstock session
4.30pm Sidecars
5.10pm Supersport/Supertwin session
Roads open no later than 9.30pm.