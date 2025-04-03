A section of the Isle of Man TT course is set to shut overnight later this month so ‘patching’ and resurfacing work can take place on the route.
Quarterbridge Road and Alexander Drive in Douglas will close at 6:30pm on Thursday, April 17 ahead of the races.
The patching works will then take place overnight, with the roads set to reopen at 8am on Friday, April 18.
The route will be closed from the bottom of Quarterbridge Road, at the Quarterbridge roundabout connected to Peel Road.
The closure will cover most of the road and ends at the right-turn junction to Selbourne Drive, roughly three-quarters of the way towards the traffic lights at Bray Hill.
Alexander Drive will also be closed up to the right-turn junction to Devonshire Road.