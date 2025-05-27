A section of the A18 Mountain Road has reopened after a large fuel spill which could prove dangerous to motorists.
Police have confirmed it had shut the A18 Road between Ramsey Hairpin and the Gooseneck.
It comes just an hour after the whole route reopened following earlier crashes.
Police confirmed that two incidents occurred at Guthries Memorial and Brandywell – two well-known sections of the TT Mountain Course.
Emergency services shut the entire Mountain Road while they dealt with both incidents.
The road has now reopened at around 11.45am.
The closures come on the second day of TT 2025 practice week.
Monday marked the official start of this year’s schedule, but wet weather forced an early end to proceedings.
Organisers condensed the Bank Holiday programme, allowing only the newcomers’ speed-controlled laps to go ahead. While the decision was met with disappointment, it was widely understood by riders preparing to take on their first laps of the season.
The Mountain Road is set to close at 4.45pm, with the remainder of the course following at 6pm.
Superbike and Superstock competitors are scheduled to be first out at 6.30pm, followed by the Supersport and Supertwin machines at 7.20pm. Sidecar outfits are due on course from 8.10pm to conclude the evening’s running.
See the live blog below for the latest updates on this incident and others.