A visiting rider has been landed with a court date after approaching one of the TT Course’s sharpest bends at more than 50mph.
The rider was stopped by police on Wednesday morning after being clocked travelling at 54mph heading towards the Hairpin at Ramsey which is a 30mph zone.
Not only did the rider break the speed limit but he was found to have no licence or insurance.
Isle of Man Constabulary’s road policing unit said: ‘Officers conducting speed enforcement at the Hairpin clocked this motorcycle being ridden at 54mph in a 30mph zone.
‘The rider was stopped and, on conducting enquiries, officers discovered the rider held no licence or insurance. The rider will make an appearance at court in due course.
‘If he crashed into someone or something, the innocent party would be out of pocket.’