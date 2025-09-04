The survey estimates that there were 51,649 visitors to the island during the interview period, and that the average expenditure per visitor was £1,015.
This means that the total expenditure of those visitors during the period is estimated to be £51.9 million - an increase from last year’s estimated expenditure, which was calculated to be £46.7 million.
The total number of estimated visitors also increased from last year, with 47,105 people coming to the island in 2024.
This year’s figure is also the highest recorded since 2010, with visitor numbers seeming to steadily increase year on year.
The average length of stay for all visitors was 6.54 nights (336,891 bed nights in total), while 85.1% of visitors to the TT were staying in paid accommodation and 4% were on a form of package trip.
46 to 60 years olds were the largest visiting age group comprising of 36.5% of all visitors, and this was followed by 23.7% of those who were 31 to 45 years old.
23.2% of visitors were aged over 60 years old, and 4.8% of all visitors were under the age of 16.
Geographically, 74.4% of all visitors were from the Britain and Ireland, 11.8% were from Europe and 13.7% from the rest of the world.
Significantly, 98% of all visitors felt that their trip to the island had ‘met or exceeded’ their expectations.