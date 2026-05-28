Bushy’s TT Village is set to open later today, marking the return of one of the Isle of Man TT Festival’s most popular hospitality and entertainment hubs in the heart of Douglas.
The event, run by Key Bar Events, will operate for ten days from Thursday, May 28 at 5pm through to Saturday, June 6, once again transforming Villa Marina Gardens into a bustling festival site for both locals and visitors.
This year’s programme promises a packed schedule, with more than 30 live acts taking to the stage alongside daily sets from DJ Neil Cowie.
Organisers say the village will also feature six bar service areas, a wide selection of food outlets and retailers, as well as additional attractions including mini golf and a new photo booth.
A large screen will also broadcast live racing, ensuring fans can keep up with the action from the TT course while enjoying the atmosphere in Douglas.
Key Bar Events directors Harry Barbour and David Wookey previously said they were delighted to see the village return once again.
‘We’re delighted to be bringing the Bushy’s TT Village back to the Villa Marina Gardens once again. Securing the licence means we can move forward with delivering the event everyone knows and loves,’ they said.
They added: ‘We’re incredibly thankful for the continued support of the public over the years, as well as our sponsors, management team, staff, local contractors and suppliers. Their commitment and hard work help make the TT Village such a special part of the festival.’
Last year’s event attracted around 90,000 visitors and organisers are anticipating an even stronger turnout for TT 2026.
Entry will cost £3.50 for an all-day pass for over-18s, while under-18s will be admitted free when accompanied by a responsible adult until 9pm.
Dogs on leads will also be welcome on site until 9pm.