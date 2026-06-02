An appeal has been put out for more marshals to sign up for TT sessions later in the week.
This includes looking for volunteers for the contingency race sessions on Thursday and Sunday, which increasingly look like they will be needed with the weather forecast not great for the remainder of the week.
An email sent to marshals on Monday evening read: ‘At the moment we need some more marshals to support these sessions in order to have sufficient numbers at every point of the course.
‘We are therefore putting this call out to encourage any marshals who have not yet signed on for Wednesday and/or Thursday and Sunday’s contingency sessions to do so, so that we can get enough marshals around the course.
‘We also may need some of you to move around the course so we can get full coverage.’