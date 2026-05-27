TT organisers have confirmed that Maria Costello MBE has been transferred to the UK for further treatment following her crash in qualifying on Tuesday evening.
Organisers’ initial update issued later that night said both with conscious and talking after the incident, with Costello taken by helicopter to Noble’s Hospital for further assessment and treatment. Parker was taken by ambulance.
Costello has since been transferred to Aintree. Her condition is currently reported as serious but stable, and she continues to receive treatment for injuries sustained.
Shaun’s condition is reported as conscious and talking, and he continues to receive treatment for chest, leg, arm and facial injuries sustained.
The organisers’ condition update added: ‘The Isle of Man TT Races send their best wishes to both Maria and Shaun, and thank the marshals and the MRMS medical team for their continued diligence and professionalism.’