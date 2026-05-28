Santon’s Mikey Evans has been declared fit to resume his TT 2026 campaign after a crash in qualifying on Wednesday evening.
The Manxman came off at Greeba Castle and was taken to Noble’s Hospital by helicopter.
Later that evening it was revealed that Evans only had minor injuries and his Dafabet Racing team confirmed on social media on Thursday afternoon that he would be able to continue competing at this year’s event.
The post also added the team has managed to rebuild Evans’s damaged bike thanks to help from the rest of the TT paddock: ‘The whole team has been working flat out rebuilding the Honda Fireblade.
‘We owe a huge thank you to everyone — including rival teams — who helped us source the parts and equipment needed to get the bike back up and running.’