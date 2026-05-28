The dad of sidecar aces Ryan and Callum Crowe has given a further update on the injuries they suffered during their qualifying crash on Wednesday evening.
Posting on social media Nick Crowe said: ‘Quick update on Ryan and Callum after their off yesterday.
‘Callum is having a operation on his shoulder today, and some more scans, meanwhile Ryan has broken his wrist and has burning to his back after being upside down along the road.
‘He also has more scans today.
‘The lads have asked me to say thank you for all their wellbeing messages and support, they’re blown away by it all to be honest.’