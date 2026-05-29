The young children of TT rider Daniel Ingham, who died during qualifying at this year’s Isle of Man TT, have issued a heartfelt appeal asking the public to help keep their father’s memory alive.
It comes after TT organisers confirmed on Thursday that Ingham, 33, from Melton Mowbray, was killed in an incident during solo qualifying on Wednesday evening at Doran’s Bend on the first lap of the third qualifying session.
A statement released by the Isle of Man TT Races said Ingham had made his Mountain Course debut in 2016 in the Manx Grand Prix before graduating to the TT this year.
It added that he had achieved multiple podium finishes across his 10 years of racing on the Mountain Course, most notably winning the 2024 Senior Manx Grand Prix.
The statement said: ‘The Isle of Man TT Races pass on their deepest sympathy to his wife, Helayna, and his son Joey and daughter Phoebe, as well as his family and friends.’
In the wake of the news, Daniel’s wife Helayna shared a message on social media on behalf of their children Joey and Phoebe, who have asked for support in creating a lasting memory of their father.
In the post, described as ‘a special request from Joey & Phoebe to keep their dad’s memory alive’, the family thanked people for the ‘love, support, and kind messages’ received since the tragedy.
It said the children are ‘taking things one day at a time with so much strength and love around them’, but have expressed concern about forgetting their father as they grow older.
Joey is understood to have come up with the idea of creating a memory book.
The family are now asking anyone who knew Daniel to share stories, memories, or photographs that can be compiled into a collection for the children to look back on in the years ahead.
‘We would love for anyone who knew Dan to send in a funny memory, a story about how you met him, a favourite moment, or something special you shared with him,’ the message said.
‘If you can add a photo that would be great. We want to create a memory book for Joey and Phoebe so that, as they grow up, they can read all about the incredible person and amazing dad he was through the eyes of the people who knew and loved him.’
Tributes have also been paid by the Manx Motor Cycle Club and Manx Grand Prix community, who described Daniel as a much-loved figure within the paddock.
In a statement, the Manx Motor Cycle Club said they were ‘devastated’ to learn of his death, adding that he was ‘one of our own’
It said he had been part of the Manx Grand Prix family since his debut in 2016 and had earned ‘enormous respect throughout the paddock for his determination, professionalism and love of road racing’.
His victory in the 2024 Senior Manx Grand Prix was described as a career highlight, with the club noting it was the ‘dream of every rider’ competing at the event.