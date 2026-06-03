Popular German comedian and television personality Henning Wehn has described his first experience of the Isle of Man TT Races as 'absolutely amazing' after finally getting the chance to witness the event for himself.
The stand-up comedian, often dubbed 'The German Comedy Ambassador', was back on the island last week for a sold-out performance at the Gaiety Theatre and took the opportunity to watch the TT for the first time.
Despite being a regular visitor to the Isle of Man for comedy shows over the years, Wehn admitted he had never previously managed to attend during race fortnight.
Speaking to the Manx Independent during the latter stages of race week, he said he had been left stunned by what he had seen.
Asked for his impressions of the world-famous event, Wehn replied: 'Oh, superb.'
Having arrived on the island on the day of the first race he watched, the comedian said he was immediately captivated by the action.
'I didn't know what to expect,' he said. 'Then you think how closely bunched they are when they say four or five of them are a second apart. It's madness. It really is madness.'
The TT continues to attract thousands of visitors from around the world every year, many of whom are experiencing the spectacle for the first time.
Wehn acknowledged that even as an outsider, it was easy to understand why the races hold such a special place in the hearts of motorsport fans.
As well as the racing itself, he was particularly impressed by the accessibility afforded to spectators.
'How close you can get to all the bikes when they tune them and all that is absolutely superb,' he said.
After watching racing around the course, Wehn and his companions were eager to explore more vantage points.
'We've seen the races and now we're thinking, how do we get into the mountains and see them there?' he said.
While he stopped short of committing to a return visit specifically for future TTs, the comedian suggested he would certainly consider it.
'It's too early to say, but so far, yes,' he said when asked whether he would come back for TT 2027.
However, he joked that one aspect of the TT experience could prove challenging.
'We need to do something about accommodation. Getting that isn't easy,' he laughed.
Away from the racing, Wehn's sold-out appearance at the Gaiety Theatre once again demonstrated his popularity with Manx audiences.
The comedian, who is well known for appearances on television panel shows and comedy programmes across the UK, was also asked about his favourite fellow comedians.
Rather than naming himself, he highlighted two of Britain's best-known comic performers.
'David Mitchell or Lee Mack are my favourites, they’re brilliant’, he said.
And his final verdict on the Isle of Man was simple: 'Brilliant.'