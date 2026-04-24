John McGuinness MBE has admitted his 30-year TT career is ‘super unusual’ as he prepares for a landmark return to the Mountain Course this summer.
The Morecambe rider will mark three decades of competition at this year’s event, underlining his status as one of the most enduring and recognisable figures in the TT’s modern era.
With less than 30 days to go until TT 2026, the milestone offers a moment to reflect on a journey that began with a teenage visit to the island and has since developed into one of the sport’s most celebrated careers.
Speaking in an interview with Media Isle of Man’s John Watterson, McGuinness looked back on his longevity in the sport, saying: ‘Super unusual really…more than a quarter of a century, I’ve been there.’
Now aged 54, the veteran rider acknowledged how much both he and the sport have changed over the years, but his passion for racing remains undiminished.
His connection with the Isle of Man dates back even further than his debut, recalling his first visit to the island as a youngster in 1982 when his father competed at Andreas Racing Association’s Jurby South meeting.
He said: ‘Yeah, 1982 he was racing…then a few days of practice, and it was back to school.’
That early exposure would go on to shape a career that began in earnest in the early 1990s, before McGuinness made his TT debut and quickly established himself among the leading names on the roads.
Over the years, he has competed against, and alongside, some of the sport’s greats, including Joey Dunlop and David Jefferies, both of whom he still holds in the highest regard.
‘David Jefferies was incredible…he raised the bar big time,’ McGuinness said, while also reflecting on Dunlop’s lasting influence on the event.
He has also raced in more recent years against the likes of Michael Dunlop, describing him as a ‘winning machine’ who has continued to push standards higher.
Despite the passage of time, McGuinness remains competitive and continues to play a key role within the paddock, both as a racer and mentor figure.
For TT 2026, he is set to once again line up alongside Honda teammate and island resident Dean Harrison, with the pair contesting the four big bike races.
However, McGuinness insists his ambitions are not solely focused on personal success.
‘I want to see Dean win…I want to see him strong, competitive,’ he said, highlighting his team-first mentality.
His enduring presence has led many to regard him as the modern-day standard bearer for the TT, carrying the mantle into the 21st century following the era dominated by Joey Dunlop.
From a teenager riding a BMX around the paddock to a 23-time TT winner and one of the event’s most respected figures, McGuinness’s journey is one of remarkable consistency and resilience.
As he prepares to line up for a 30th year, he said he’ll ‘love it no matter what happens’.