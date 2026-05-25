Isle of Man TT organisers have made the shock announcement that there will be no further sidecar qualifying or racing at this year’s event.
Event bosses confirmed the decision on Thursday lunchtime following a review into Wednesday evening’s red-flag incident involving Ryan and Callum Crowe.
A statement from the event organisers said: ‘Following an incident involving a Sidecar team during the third qualifying session of the 2026 Isle of Man TT Races, the race organisation initiated an immediate technical and operational review to assess the circumstances surrounding the incident and the continued participation of the sidecar class at the event.
‘Following that review, in conjunction with the event promoter, a decision has been taken to suspend the sidecar class for the remainder of the 2026 TT.
‘However, the safety of competitors, spectators, marshals, officials and all those involved in the event must remain the priority.’
Today (Thursday) is a rest day in the schedule but we’ll be keeping you updates with the latest updates, breaking news and developments from the Isle of Man TT throughout the day in our live blog below.