After the disappointment of Saturday’s opening day postponement, we look set to finally go racing at TT 2026 this afternoon (Sunday).
The Mountain Road is now closed with the rest of the course shutting at 12.30pm.
The six-lap Superbike TT will then take place at 1.30pm with roads set to open no later than 6.30pm.
Dean Harrison was quickest in qualifying posting a lap of 134.877mph on the Honda Racing Superbike on Friday afternoon.
Peter Hickman was next quickest on the 8TEN Racing BMW (132.712mph), with Josh Brookes putting in a late lap of 132.220mph on the DAO Racing Honda, despite the Aussie Ace admitting he’s been struggling with the handling of the bike for the majority of the week.
Michael Dunlop, John McGuinness, Jamie Coward, Ian Hutchinson and Nathan Harrison have also posted laps of more than 130mph-plus suggesting a tight battle to come for the podium places.