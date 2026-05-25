The Isle of Man TT 2026 is set to continue today (Tuesday) with the first timed qualifying sessions taking place this evening.
Roads close at 6pm with Superbikes and Superstock machinery out at 6.30pm. Click here for a full schedule.
The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway once again looks good, with the meteorological team at Ronaldsway predicting dry and clear spells, with mainly moderate winds and a minimum temperature no lower than 14C.
Elsewhere, race organisers have issued an update on yesterday’s events which saw racing called off following a red flag incident.
The incident happened at the exit of Parliament Square, at the junction of Albert Road and Waterloo Road, during Monday lunchtime’s untimed practice session for Superstock and Superbike machines.
Seven of those injured, including rider Martin Morris, have since been discharged, but two people were flown to the UK for treatment and remain in hospital. Read the full statement from organisers here.
Latest updates on everything related to the Isle of Man TT are available to view in our live blog below.