Roads around the TT Course are closing ahead of today’s final qualifying session (Friday).
The Mountain Road shuts from 8.45am, with the remainder of the course closing at 10am ahead of Qualifying 4 getting underway at 10.30am.
Superbikes and Superstocks will head out first, before the Supersports and Sportbikes take to the course from 12.30pm.
A second session for the Superbikes and Superstocks is scheduled for 2pm, followed by the Supersports and Sportbikes again at 3.15pm.
Organisers currently expect all roads to reopen by 5.20pm.
Today marks the final day of qualifying before racing begins tomorrow.
We’ll be keeping you updates with the latest updates, breaking news and developments from the Isle of Man TT throughout the day in our live blog below.