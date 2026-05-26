TT 2026 continues today (Friday) with morning and afternoon qualifying sessions.
After Thursday’s bombshell announcement that sidecars will not be taking part in the remainder of this year’s event, the solo machines have longer sessions to hone their plans ahead of race week starting on Saturday.
The Mountain Road will close at 8.45am with the rest of the course shutting at 10am.
The day’s opening qualifying session will see Superbike and Superstock machines away at 10.30am, followed by Sportbike and Supersport competitors at 12.15pm.
At 2pm, the big bikes will once again return to the course for another blast before the Supersport and Sportbike machines go out at 3.15pm.
Roads will re-open for the day no later than 5.20pm.
Schedule: Friday, May 29
8.45am Mountain Road closes
10am Remainder of Mountain Course shuts
10.30am Superbike/Superstock qualifying
12.15pm Supersport/Sportbike qualifying
2pm Superbike/Superstock qualifying
3.15pm Sportbike/Supersport qualifying