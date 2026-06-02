It comes after a GoFundMe page was set up to support his wife and two children during what has been described as an ‘incredibly difficult time’.
In a statement, the Isle of Man TT Races said Ingham made his Mountain Course debut in 2016 in the Manx Grand Prix before graduating to the TT this year.
It added that he had achieved multiple podium finishes over 10 years of racing on the Mountain Course, including victory in the 2024 Senior Manx Grand Prix.
The statement said: ‘The Isle of Man TT Races pass on their deepest sympathy to his wife, Helayna, and his son Joey and daughter Phoebe, as well as his family and friends.’
The post, described as a ‘special request from Joey & Phoebe to keep their dad’s memory alive’, thanked supporters for the ‘love, support, and kind messages’ received since the incident.
It said the children are ‘taking things one day at a time with so much strength and love around them’, but have expressed concern about forgetting their father as they grow older.
Joey is understood to have suggested the idea of creating a memory book.
She said: ‘We have started this GoFundMe to help out Helayna, Joey and Phoebe after Dan’s passing on Wednesday evening during qualifying at the TT.
‘A lot of the racing community have asked if we were setting up a GoFundMe to help out, any funds received will directly help Helayna, Joey and Phoebe at such a difficult time.
‘Dan was a much loved husband, daddy, brother, son and friend to so many people. Dan lived and breathed for his family and had a passion for motorbikes which motivated his racing career.’
The family are also inviting those who knew Ingham to contribute memories and photographs to a digital memory book being created for his children.
Anyone wishing to contribute has been asked to email [email protected], with submissions including stories, photographs and personal recollections.
Tributes have been paid across the road racing community, including from the Manx Motor Cycle Club and Manx Grand Prix organisers, who described Ingham as a ‘much-loved figure’ in the paddock.
His 2024 Senior Manx Grand Prix victory was highlighted as a career-defining moment and the ‘dream of every rider’ competing on the Mountain Course.