For thousands of Isle of Man TT fans, marshaling is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Jan, who is from Nijmegen in the Netherlands near the German border, has been involved in motorsport since childhood.
But his relationship with the TT began in 2003, when he first travelled to the island with friends on the night boat, pitching a tent on arrival in the early hours.
Jan recently spoke to the Isle of Man TT Marshals’ Association which is currently highlighting the volunteers behind the iconic races as part of an online.
Recalling his first morning at the Mountain Course, Jan said: ‘One of us said there was no point going to sleep. Morning practice was starting. I was exhausted. The roads closed. The birds were singing.
‘And then, at quarter past six, I heard the first bike coming. I thought, I will never forget that. This is what it really is. You can't see it on a picture or YouTube or whatever. This is the real thing.’
Jan has returned every year since 2005, marking 20 years of TT visits and two decades as a marshal. But his involvement extends beyond the roadside.
Through his Ride-on Motortours business, he brings visiting riders around the TT course, stopping at key points to share stories and explain the history of the event. At each stop, he encourages participation in marshalling.
He said: ‘If you want to be truly part of this event, become a marshal. We don't know anybody who only comes over once.’
During the winter months, Jan continues to promote the TT abroad, delivering talks to motorcycle clubs and bike shops across the Netherlands.
Using a tablet and presentation materials, he gives regular talks without charge, instead encouraging donations to the Joey Dunlop Foundation.
‘I don't need the money. Let's do it for the Joey Dunlop Foundation,’ he said.
He delivers four, five, sometimes six presentations each winter, driven by a desire to share a deeper understanding of the TT beyond speed and spectacle.
Among the many stories Jan shares is a memorable moment from his time marshalling during a parade lap, when legendary riders Giacomo Agostini and Phil Read passed by and stopped to greet spectators.
‘They gave a kiss to an old lady watching from a garden on the other side of the road, and rode on,’ he said.
That moment led to a conversation with fellow marshal Gwen Crellin, a well-known figure in TT history who had served since the 1950s. In her garden during race week, she was known for maintaining two tables, one with tools and supplies for riders, and another with tea and sandwiches for marshals and officials.
Crellin also played a key role in campaigning for the introduction of a helicopter airlift service for injured riders on the island, a change that went on to save lives.
When she passed away, six TT winners carried her coffin.
Now retired from his career as a mechanic, Jan says he has more time to dedicate to the TT community and plans to continue sharing its stories for years to come.