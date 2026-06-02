TT organisers have once again been forced to revise the schedule for today’s action (Tuesday), with racing now set to take place this evening following a day of changing forecasts and course closures.
Weather conditions, as anticipated, have already had an impact on Tuesday’s programme, with the Mountain Road closing at 1pm before the remainder of the course was subsequently shut at 2pm.
The revised plan now sees a three-lap Supersport race scheduled to get underway at 3pm.
Earlier in the day, Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson had indicated that no racing would take place this evening due to forecast showers. However, that position has since changed following updated assessments of the weather window.
Roads around the course are now expected to open at 5pm before closing again at 6pm in preparation for further action later in the evening.
The Carolenash Sportbike TT Race, over three laps, is now scheduled to start at 6.30pm.
If conditions allow, all roads are expected to reopen no later than 9.30pm, although the Mountain Road may remain closed until 10.30pm.
A revised timetable for the remainder of the week is expected to be issued by organisers in due course as they continue to monitor conditions closely.
You can keep up to date with all the latest road closures and racing action via our live blog HERE: https://www.iomtoday.co.im/news/isle-of-man-tt-2026-live-second-race-day-disrupted-by-weather-910504