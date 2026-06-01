Sidecar and solo competitor Maria Costello MBE has been left paralysed following her crash during qualifying on Tuesday evening.
Costello and passenger Shaun Parker crashed their LCR Honda outfit after hitting a hare near Brandish corner causing the session to be red flagged.
Both were taken to hospital with extensive injuries, with both subsequently flown to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool for further assessment and treatment.
Maria’s injuries have been confirmed as:
- Currently paralysed from T5/T6 down
- Broken back (T5 and T6 vertebrae)
- Broken arm
- Multiple broken ribs
- Grade 4 Large Liver Laceration
- Broken nose
- Broken eye socket
- Lacerations between her eyes
- Broken sternum
Within the first hour of it being published, the online fundraiser had raised £2,000 towards its overall target of £200,000.
Posting on the page, a spokesperson for her team added: ‘Maria will need specialist help with physio care and perhaps surgeries to hopefully help Maria regain use of her legs.
‘One thing that is clear from Maria's injuries is that this will have a lifelong impact on her, not just preventing and affecting a return to sport but impacting Maria's every day life.
‘Maria will need to adapt almost all aspects of her life.
‘After a life of giving everything to a sport she loves, she will now turn that determination to recovery and recuperation.
‘From the initial determination of her injuries it is already clear that Maria will need to move house or make house alterations, with accessibility adjustments needed wherever she is based.
‘She will need an adapted bed, shower, kitchen, stairlift and specialist vehicle for transport.
‘Maria will need further surgery over the coming weeks and months and require specialist rehab and physio support.
‘Maria is beyond determined to bounce back and apply every ounce of focus to being back as well as possible.
‘Maria's recovery is highly expensive and after a career spent raising money from sponsors and backers for racing we now find ourselves asking for support for a very different but all too real problem.
‘Whatever you can give will go some way to helping Maria's recovery. We hugely appreciate any support and promise to continue to update you all on progress.’
Posting an update on social media on Sunday from his hospital bed, Parker confirmed he was receiving treatment for a broken foot, ribs, clavicle, jaw, ankle and knee plus a collapsed lung and blurred vision, but added: ‘I’m doing okay’.
Donations can be made to Maria’s page online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/maria-costello-mbe-road-to-recovery