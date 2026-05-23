A test of the TT electronic flag system will take place tomorrow morning (Sunday, May 24) between 9.30am and 10.30am around the TT Mountain Course.
As part of the scheduled test, electronic flag displays located at marshal points around the course will illuminate simultaneously.
A spokesperson from the TT commented: ‘The system forms part of the TT Safety Management System and supports rapid course-wide communication during race stoppages.
‘There is no impact on public road access and no action is required from road users.’
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.