Isle of Man TT organisers have announced a three-hour delay to Saturday’s racing scheduled because of the weather.
Overnight rain was less heavy than had been forecast, but low cloud on the Mountain is expected to affect the time needed for roads to dry sufficiently for racing.
The Mountain Road is now scheduled to close at midday, with the rest of the course at 1pm.
A further update and a revised race programme will be issued at 12pm.
Saturday’s final day of action at this year’s festival should included a re-run of the Senior TT that was red-flagged on its second lap on Friday evening.
The week’s second Sportbike race is also planned after that.
Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson MBE said on Friday that because of the weather forecast there will be no racing on Sunday in the event’s final contingency session.