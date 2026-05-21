Spectators at next week’s TT are being urged to dispose of food waste responsibly amid ongoing Foot and Mouth Disease outbreaks in parts of Europe.
Officials say fans should take extra care with meat and dairy products, ensuring all food waste is placed in a bin away from the course and any nearby livestock. If no bin is available, spectators are asked to keep rubbish with them until one can be found.
Dr Amy Beckett, the government’s Chief Veterinary Officer, said: ‘There are currently no Foot and Mouth cases in the British Isles, but the disease remains a serious threat to the farming industry. Please do your part by disposing of food waste carefully.’
It has been illegal since April 2025 to bring meat, other than poultry, or dairy products from Europe into Great Britain and the Isle of Man.