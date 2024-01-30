Following an announcement that a popular TT and Manx Grand Prix campsite is to shut for good this summer, it now appears to have been saved.
Regular visitors to the campsite, which is positioned yards away from the TT Course, had commented on the original closure announcement earlier today (Tuesday) sharing their memories of the campsite, expressing their sadness and giving their thanks.
But on a new Facebook page created today, called Ballaugh Camping, a post has said: 'We are sorry that the current management has took the decision not to continue, however, two young families are joining hands to ensure that this much loved local facility survives.'
However it will still be shut for Manx Grand Prix this year.
It added: 'Unfortunately, with the current management taking the decision to close the site in June 2024 despite their lease continuing until October 2024, we understand that this will have an impact on MGP 2024 visitors and other local users but we will be ensuring that Ballaugh Camping will be open and ready to welcome everyone in 2025.’
The new company has said it will be keeping everyone posted and will up load links on its Facebook page.