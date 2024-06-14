The dates have been confirmed for next year’s TT festival.
2025’s event will once again start on the late May Bank Holiday Monday and will conclude with the prestigious Senior TT on Saturday, June 7.
The race schedule will follow a very similar format to this year with second races planned for the Superstock and Supertwin classes once again.
The complete 10-race programme will be delivered across three sets of back-to-back race days split by two rest days.
Organisers say this is to align with ‘travel and accommodation capacities’ and that it will provide ‘visiting fans with greater opportunities to visit the world’s greatest road race’.
PROVISIONAL RACE DAY PROGRAMME
Monday, May 26 (UK Bank Holiday) Morning free practice and afternoon qualifying
Tuesday, May 27 Evening qualifying
Wednesday, May 28 Evening qualifying
Thursday, May 29 Evening qualifying
Friday, May 30 Afternoon qualifying
Saturday, May 31 Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 1; 3wheeling.Media Sidecar TT Race 1
Sunday, June 1 RST Superbike TT
Monday, June 2 Rest day
Tuesday, June 3 RL360 Superstock TT Race 1; Supertwin TT Race 1
Wednesday, June 4 Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 2; 3wheeling.Media Sidecar TT Race 2
Thursday, June 5 Rest day
Friday, June 6 (Isle of Man Bank Holiday) PE Superstock TT Race 2; Entire Cover Supertwin TT Race 2
Saturday, June 7 Milwaukee Senior TT