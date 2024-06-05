Four TT fans visiting from Northampton have appeared in court charged with drug offences.
Shannon Jade Ludlow, aged 29, of The Grove, Moulton, admitted being concerned in importing cannabis and was fined £600.
Michael Dillon Gardner, aged 21, of Fullingdale Road, Abingdon, was fined £325, and Mason Stevens, aged 22, of Broadway East, Northampton, was given a two year conditional discharge, after they both admitted possessing cannabis.
Adam James Gardner, aged 29, of Fullingdale Road, Abingdon, is charged with importing cocaine and cannabis to the island, as well as possessing them with intent to supply.
His case was adjourned until 25 June and bail granted with a £15,000 surety in place.
The supply charge was said to only relate to an allegation of supply to the other three defendants.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that it was alleged that the group had purchased cannabis and cocaine in Northampton before travelling to the island via the ferry from Heysham.
Stevens travelled earlier than the others and Adam Gardner is alleged to have carried the drugs while travelling with his brother, Michael, and Ludlow.
They arrived on June 2 and met with Stevens, to camp in Douglas.
After watching the TT at Sulby Church, the two brothers and Ludlow rode to Ramsey Hairpin, where they were stopped by police.
Stevens was travelling separately, in a car, so he was not with the group at that time.
The three bikers were initially arrested in relation to other matters which are not yet before the court.
A total of 29.3 grams of cannabis was found, along with 4.6 grams of cocaine.
Adam Gardner allegedly said: ‘That’s a bit excessive for an empty baggy.
‘You think I'm Breaking Bad or summit.‘
Michael Gardner was later arrested in a vehicle outside police headquarters.
Adam Gardner was represented by advocate Winston Taylor who said that his client's mother was willing to put up a surety bond of £15,000 in order for him to be granted bail.
Ludlow was represented by advocate Emily Brennan who said that her client had no previous convictions.
‘She recognises it was a stupid decision on her part,‘ said the advocate.
Ms Brennan said that the drugs Ludlow had been concerned in importing had been for her own personal use.
Michael Gardner was represented by advocate Helen Lobb, who said that 9.8 grams of cannabis which had been found on him had been for personal use.
Ms Lobb said that her client had spent two days in custody since his arrest.
The advocate said that Gardner was in the process of getting a prescription for medicinal cannabis for leg pain.
Stevens was represented by advocate Paul Rodgers, who said that his client was a vulnerable adult, who had also spent two days in custody and was using cannabis to self medicate for anxiety and depression.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered Michael Gardner, Ludlow and Stevens to pay £125 prosecution costs.
All fines and costs were made payable forthwith.