Visitors to next year’s Southern 100 races will be able to enjoy a spot of glamping thanks to the launch of a new site.
The new luxury camping facility will be staged by 4 Ever RR Limited and will be located at Colby AFC, just a mile from the iconic Billown Course.
Dave Everett, founder of 4 Ever RR, has collaborated with Colby AFC to create the offering that combines the warmth of Manx hospitality with a relaxed biker-friendly atmosphere.
With over a decade of experience delivering glamping services for the Isle of Man TT Races, Dave is now bringing his expertise to enhance the Southern 100 experience.
Colby AFC’s ground has been picked as the location of the planned new glamping site due to its modern clubhouse, ample tarmac parking and private entrance.
Guests will be welcome to bring their own food and drinks to the site while local delivery services will also be available.
The clubhouse will boast complimentary tea and coffee facilities, biscuits, WiFi, phone charging stations, and hairdryers for guests to use throughout the races.
Each luxury glamping tent measures five meters in diameter and are equipped with a number of amenities including a wooden bed with a mattress and white bed linen, pillows and Indian coir carpets, mirror, wastepaper basket, bedside table and battery-powered lighting.
The site’s Wi-Fi coverage will also extend to each tent at the ground.
Designed for couples, families, and friends, the tents can accommodate up to four guests each.
Dave said: ‘We’re thrilled to bring our glamping expertise to the Southern 100 and partner with Colby AFC to offer fans a truly memorable experience.
‘With outstanding facilities and a fantastic location, we’re confident this will become a popular choice for road racing enthusiasts.’
George Peach, Southern 100 Club Chairman, is also excited by the addition of glamping facilities for next year’s event.
He said: ‘We are delighted to enhance our visitors’ experience with this premium glamping option. The partnership with 4 Ever RR and Colby AFC reflects our commitment to providing exceptional hospitality and ensuring the Southern 100 continues to be a must-visit event for road racing fans.’
Kev Kniveton, Colby AFC chairman, says he is more than happy to work with Dave to provide the site.
He said: ‘Colby AFC are excited to continue working with Dave at 4 Ever RR to provide a premium glamping experience for the 2025 Southern 100 races.
‘We’re fortunate to have such fantastic facilities in an ideal location for the races and look forward to welcoming road racing fans from all over the world.”
Bookings can be made through Duke Travel, Southern 100 headline sponsor Isle of Man Steam Packet Holidays or directly via Dave’s website at www.4everrr.im.