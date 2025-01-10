Government tourism agency Visit Isle of Man has extended the early bird offer for the Isle of Man Homestay Scheme.
The scheme is operated by Homestay IOM Limited on behalf of Visit Isle of Man and provides island households the opportunity to host paying visitors for the TT, Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix.
TT hosts could earn up to £2,350 tax-free income by registering their property.
The early bird registration deadline has now been extended until January 31.
By registering under the offer, hosts can sign up for a one-year registration and advertising package for only £99 instead of the usual £120, or a two-year registration and advertising package for £149 instead of £175.
The registration and advertising package includes property inspection, provision of public liability insurance, a full listing on the official Homestay IOM website, and property promotion through email and social media marketing.
Fees for registration only are £65 for one year, or £95 for two years.
Homestay registration is compulsory for any private household wishing to host paying visitors during the TT, Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix periods to ensure quality standards are met, aligning with targets outlined in Visit Isle of Man’s 10-year visitor economy strategy, ‘Our Island, Our Future’.
Visit Isle of Man chief executive Deborah Heather commented: ‘The homestay scheme plays a pivotal role in providing visitors with an authentic Manx experience.
‘With demand for accommodation on the rise during these busy periods, homestay hosts are not only contributing to the growth of such important events but are also creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere that helps make the TT, Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix truly unique experiences.
‘I would encourage those who are new to the scheme to take advantage of the early bird offer.
‘This is an excellent opportunity to benefit from increased visibility through a trusted platform, ensuring your property stands out to visitors actively searching for accommodation.’
John Keggin, director of Homestay IOM Limited, added: ‘We’re excited to enter our second year of operating the scheme after a successful first year.
‘The positive feedback from both hosts and visitors has been incredibly encouraging and it’s clear the scheme has become an important part of the island’s accommodation offering during peak events like the TT.
‘This year, we’re looking forward to welcoming even more properties and registrations, helping us to continue meeting the growing demand for welcoming places to stay.’
All homestay registrations will close at the end of April.
For further information about the scheme for existing homestay hosts, to register or to become a new host, please contact the Homestay IOM Limited team by email at [email protected] or by phoning 820620.