Isle of Man TT sidecar crew Ben Birchall and Patrick Rosney have parted ways after a season together.
Fourteen-time TT winner Birchall teamed up with regular top-10 finisher Rosney in April after one year alongside Kevin Rousseau, having previously been ever-present with his brother Tom around the Mountain Course.
Birchall and Rosney enjoyed a successful TT this year, racking up a brace of second-place finishes in the two sidecar races aboard their Hager/Wyckham Blackwell LCR Honda, behind winners Manx brothers Ryan and Callum Crowe.
Now though, Birchall and Rosney have decided to go their separate ways ahead of the 2026 three-wheel campaign, with the former now set to partner another TT regular in Mark Wilkes.
In a post on social media, Birchall paid tribute to his outgoing passenger, saying: ‘A huge thanks to Paddy for an awesome 2025 season. Your commitment and talent has been amazing - the results speak for themselves.
‘With a mutual difference in commitments for 2026, Birchall Racing will be heading in a new direction next season. Big appreciation to Paddy for his support and professionalism throughout this process.
‘At Brands Hatch this weekend, Mark Wilkes will now join Ben for a little sneak preview of what’s to come in 2026.
‘It’s been a blast, Paddy - wishing you all the best for what’s next.’
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.