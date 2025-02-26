A total of 14 new homes could be built next to one of the island’s best known pubs.
A planning application has been submitted by Foxfield Ltd to build the properties on land next to the Ginger Hall Hotel in Sulby which is an iconic spectator vantage point on the TT course.
The development will include a mix of mainly two and three-bedroom properties with one four-bed property. The scheme will also include a small children’s play area.
The area has a history of planning applications for new homes but generally on a smaller scale
The applicant says the scheme will help address a major shortage in homes on the island and provide some affordable housing.
In the planning statement, the applicant says: ‘This scheme is a response to a pressing need for affordable housing in the Island which, driven also by Isle of Man Government’s economic strategy, has intensified demand for land.
‘The provision of affordable homes addresses a critical shortfall in supply, which represents a key material consideration in the application’s favour.’
The applicant also says the new scheme will be attractive for young families with plans for a play area but also the area’s close proximity to the claddaghs common land nearby.
The planning statement says: ‘The Local Area for Play, equipped with various play structures, will serve the young families that these homes will likely accommodate. An accessible pedestrian route will improve connectivity and pedestrian safety.’
In terms of the impact on the environment, the applicant says a number of measures will be taken to enhance biodiversity and wildlife habitats.
It says: ‘The proposal aligns with biodiversity objectives by incorporating several ecological enhancements, including various hedges to replace or supplement timber fencing, increasing wildlife support.
‘Bird and bat boxes will be integrated into the dwellings’ elevations, further enhancing ecological value.
‘One diseased tree will require removal in any event but mitigate on measures include planting 14 new trees of various species across the site.’
The applicant also explains that the homes will be greener and will be built in a way that will allow for other environmental measures to be introduced.
The planning statement says: ‘The proposed dwellings feature modest, traditional, yet innovative designs that harmonise with, and are sympathetic to, the surrounding diverse built environment.
‘The dwellings’ compact designs will enhance energy efficiency, while photovoltaic panels will be installed on all homes. Water-efficient fixtures and energy-rated appliances will further reduce resource consumption.
‘The Proposal incorporates provisions for future installation of air source heat pumps and EV chargers.’
In terms of parking, each home will have two spaces while the applicant also argues the area is well served by public transport.
The application will be considered by the planning committee in due course.