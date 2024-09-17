A former part of Andreas airfield could be turned into a campsite under proposals.
Silly Moos Campsite Ltd has submitted an application for a change of use to turn the filed – which was last used as a pitch for Ramsey Rugby Club – into the new tourism facility.
The proposed development would see 12 motorhome and 60 standard grass tent pitches. The only permanent building proposed for the site would be the shed which serving as the reception for the camp site.
All other buildings on site, although permanently sited, are proposed to be portable cabin style buildings consisting of shower and toilet blocks, a drying room and catering facilities. A temporary marquee will also be erected during TT and the Manx Grand Prix.
In the design and access statement, the applicants say: ‘Silly Moos Campsite Ltd previously had a very popular and successful campsite at Ballakillingan Farm, Lezayre until the landlord made the decision to return the holding to pure farming.
‘Since that time Fiona and Brian Brumby have been looking for over a year for a suitable new site and now believe they have found it on Andreas airfield.
‘The original campsite was of huge economic value to the north of the island, particularly Ramsey, and this benefit would continue with the new site.
‘Silly Moos Campsite already have a strong client base from the previous site and are keen to get started on this new project.’
The motorhome and tent pitches will be for the exclusive use of tourism and leisure for visitors during the TT and Manx Grand Prix.
The design and access statement concluded: ‘The proposals do not adversely affect environmental, agricultural, or highway interests and enable enjoyment of our natural and manmade attractions.’
The latest application comes after plans were submitted last week for a new campsite on land off Summer Hill Road in Jurby with shepherd huts and spaces for motorhomes.
The Jurby campsite would include three shepherd huts, pitches for 10 motorhomes and an area for up to 15 pitched tents. There would also be a shower and toilet block, alongside a reception office.
The application for the campsite at Andreas will be considered by the planning committee in due course.