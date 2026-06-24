TT star Maria Costello has spoken for the first time since a sidecar crash which left her paralysed.
The Northampton racer and passenger Shaun Parker were injured when their LCR Honda sidecar outfit crashed after striking a hare near Brandish Corner during qualifying at this year’s TT. The incident resulted in the session being red-flagged.
Both were initially treated in the Isle of Man before being airlifted to hospitals in Merseyside for further assessment and specialist care.
Now, she has issued a statement where she says she is now on a ‘new journey’.
‘The past four weeks have been the biggest challenge of my life and I know I’m lucky to be here,’ she said.
‘This is only the start of my new journey but your support means everything!
‘Words can’t express how grateful I am to those who tended to me at the scene and my immense thanks go to all the staff at Noble’s who then got me to Aintree.
‘I have some incredible people to thank who are now looking after me here at the Waltham Centre, including my surgeon, medical team, nurses and HCAs.
‘Special thanks to my family, Alan, Dale, my team and all those who have been by my side and sending Shaun all my well wishes as he continues his recovery.
‘It’s such a lot to take in and on the difficult days, it’s YOUR unbelievable support that has made all the difference. I’m blown away by all of it and especially the financial support - thank you from the bottom of my heart to each and every one of you for donating.’
Among those helping out has been British Superbike champion Kyle Ryde who undertook a fundraising challenge by travelling from his Nottingham base to the Knockhill circuit in Fife, Scotland on his tiny Honda Monkey 125cc motorcycle, which regularly features in his popular ‘Monkey Magic’ social media posts.
Ryde posted an update on Tuesday saying: ‘After everyone’s efforts we managed to raise just shy of £21,000.
‘I’d like to thank everyone for their donations and people that joined the ride and also everyone’s kind messages.’
Costello was left paralysed and suffered a broken back, a broken arm, multiple broken ribs, a liver laceration, a broken nose, broken eye socket, facial lacerations and a broken sternum.
A spokesperson for her team said the injuries would have a profound and lasting impact on her life and she is is likely to require significant home adaptations, specialist equipment and ongoing rehabilitation.
They added: ‘Maria is beyond determined to bounce back and apply every ounce of focus to being back as well as possible.’
Meanwhile, Parker suffered a broken foot, ribs, clavicle, jaw, ankle and knee, as well as a collapsed lung and blurred vision.
He has also provided updates and has said he is ‘doing well’ and continues to undergo physiotherapy.
Supporters wishing to contribute can do so via the Maria Costello MBE - Road to Recovery and Shaun Parker - Road to Recovery gofundme pages.