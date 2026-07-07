New measures have been introduced to help protect Manx salmon amid concerns over declining numbers.
The Fisheries Division of the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) has introduced voluntary conservation measures and launched a public consultation on possible long-term changes.
In a statement, DEFA said: 'Due to concerns among anglers, conservation groups and the Recreational Fisheries Management Board (RFMB) regarding declining Manx salmon populations, we have introduced voluntary conservation measures for the 2026/27 season, including catch-and-release only fishing for Atlantic salmon and the use of barbless hooks, with potential regulatory measures proposed from 2027/28.
'These measures aim to reduce fishing-related mortality, improve the survival of released fish and support the recovery of salmon populations.'
DEFA said Atlantic salmon are now classed as 'near threatened' following a 23% global population decline between 2006 and 2020, a trend reflected in monitoring around the Isle of Man. It said the decline has been driven by a range of pressures, including human activity.
The department has also launched an online consultation, which runs until August 18, seeking views on proposed conservation measures and a future Long-Term Management Plan for Atlantic salmon.
DEFA said the consultation gives anglers and other interested parties the opportunity to share their views and experiences, with feedback helping to shape future conservation measures.
It added: 'By contributing to this consultation, the community can help shape a sustainable long-term strategy that protects Atlantic salmon, supports recreational angling and upholds the values of our UNESCO Biosphere for generations to come.'