The Dan Kneen Charitable Fund recently hosted its annual ‘14 Ball’ event at the Comis Hotel.

Guests on the night were treated to a lavish meal, live musical entertainment and were given the chance to bid 14 exclusive items and experiences during an auction.

The black-tie fundraising event also featured special guest appearances by Jason Fox, a presenter on Channel 4 series SAS: Who Dares Wins, as well as former Isle of Man TT winner Lee Johnston, both of whom are key supporters of the fund’s welfare initiative, TORQ.

TORQ is a welfare service introduced during this year’s TT to support those affected by serious road racing incidents.

A spokesperson from the Dan Kneen Charitable Fund said: ‘What a night to remember! The Dan Kneen 14 Ball was nothing short of incredible. Huge thanks to everyone who joined us - your support means the world.

‘Special shout out to our amazing guests Lee Johnston, Jason Fox and Chris Pritchard (our brilliant compère), and the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer for making the evening even more special.

‘Stay tuned for final fundraising totals - we’ll share the exciting news in the coming weeks.’

A Suzuki bike and helmet on display (Callum Staley - CJS Photography)
Suits and dresses galore! (Callum Staley - CJS Photography)
The Comis fills up for this year's Ball (Callum Staley - CJS Photography)
The 14 Ball bike on display (Callum Staley - CJS Photography)
A picture of Dan Kneen on display, who died during the 2018 TT races (Callum Staley - CJS Photography)
All smiles! (Callum Staley - CJS Photography)
The Ball included a lavish meal, live musical entertainment and an auction (Callum Staley - CJS Photography)
The 'famed' auction gets underway! (Callum Staley - CJS Photography)