The Dan Kneen Charitable Fund recently hosted its annual ‘14 Ball’ event at the Comis Hotel.
Guests on the night were treated to a lavish meal, live musical entertainment and were given the chance to bid 14 exclusive items and experiences during an auction.
TORQ is a welfare service introduced during this year’s TT to support those affected by serious road racing incidents.
A spokesperson from the Dan Kneen Charitable Fund said: ‘What a night to remember! The Dan Kneen 14 Ball was nothing short of incredible. Huge thanks to everyone who joined us - your support means the world.
‘Special shout out to our amazing guests Lee Johnston, Jason Fox and Chris Pritchard (our brilliant compère), and the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer for making the evening even more special.
‘Stay tuned for final fundraising totals - we’ll share the exciting news in the coming weeks.’