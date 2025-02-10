A well-respected Isle of Man vet has made the ‘difficult decision’ to temporarily step away from the role, saying he can ‘no longer provide the level of care’ that pets deserve.
Lukasz Kuberka, the senior surgeon and owner of Medicor Veterinary Practice in St John’s, announced his decision in a heartfelt letter to clients, explaining that personal circumstances have led him to take a step back from his work.
In the letter, which has been shared widely on social media, Mr Kuberka described the past two years as ‘incredibly tough’ and said that despite his best efforts, he has reached a point where he needs to focus on his well-being.
‘Veterinary medicine is my passion, and I have always strived to give my best care to your beloved pets,’ he wrote.
‘However, the last two years have been incredibly tough for me, and despite doing my best to remain strong, I have reached the point where I can no longer provide the level of care that your pets deserve.’
He acknowledged the emotional and mental demands of the profession and expressed his sincere apologies to any clients who may have felt let down during this time.
Despite his temporary departure, Mr Kuberka reassured pet owners that Medicor Veterinary Practice will continue to operate, with his dedicated team ensuring that animals receive the best possible care.
He thanked clients for their patience and understanding, adding: ‘I hope to return soon, stronger and more focused, to continue serving you and your pets’.
His recent announcement has been met with an outpouring of support from clients, many of whom have praised Mr Kuberka for his dedication and wished him well during his time away.
One client said: ‘Sorry to see this Lukasz and sending lots of love and support your way’.
Another added: ‘I've always rated you so highly with your passion and dedication. Come back stronger!’